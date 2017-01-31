Sheena Bora murder case: ‘Who influenced the probe in 2012’, asks Rahul Mukherjea following Rakesh Maria’s revelation

Casting aspersion over the probe, he tweeted, “Is Maria referring to Indr having spoken to Bharti? Or is there more to this? Why the secrecy?”

A day after IPS officer Rakesh Maria made a startling disclosure stating that “influential and wealthy people” suppressed the Sheena Bora murder, Rahul Mukerjea, son of former media baron Peter Mukerjea, asked, “So who exactly influenced the probe in 2012?” Casting aspersion over the probe, he tweeted, “Is Maria referring to Indr having spoken to Bharti? Or is there more to this? Why the secrecy?” Notably, Maria, a day before he retires from the police force, had claimed, “The Sheena Bora murder was kept under wraps by influential and wealthy people for three years.”

In an interview to PTI, the Director General and Commandant of Home Guards, however, did not name these “influential and wealthy people”. Maria also lamented that cops who investigated the sensational murder case, which hogged national limelight for a long time, did not get the due credit. “I feel bad for the team which remained unrecognised and did not get credit for the detection and a good job done by them,” Maria said. The case was later transferred to CBI.

Check out Rahul Mukherjea’s tweet

So who exactly influenced the probe in 2012?? Is Maria referring to Indr having spoken to Bharti? Or is there more to this? Why the secrecy? — rahulmukerjea (@rahulmukerjea) January 31, 2017

Earlier, Peter Mukherjea, Indrani Mukherjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna were considered guilty of the murder and criminal conspiracy in the Sheena Bora murder case. Sensational trial of the high-profile case is set to begin tomorrow. CBI continues to argue that Indrani killed her daughter Sheena over a property dispute with the help of her ex-husband and driver Shyamvar Rai. Indrani’s current husband has been accused of knowing about the plot to kill Sheena but still kept silent. Charges include criminal conspiracy and murder.

The story of Sheena Bora’s murder came in to light in 2015 when the half burnt remains of Sheena were found in a forest near Mumbai. Indrani, Bora’s step-father Sanjeev Khanna and driver, Shyamvar were arrested by Mumbai Police in August 2015.

You may also like to watch

Rahul Mukherjee, the son of Peter Mukherjee from an earlier marriage, was in a relationship with Sheena Bora. Indrani and Peter Mukerjea were allegedly opposed to their relationship. He suspected that his father and step-mother were keeping something from him after Sheena went missing so he revealed the phone transcripts of his father and him.