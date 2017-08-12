Sheena Bora murder case: Shyamvar Rai did not state Indrani Mukerjea gave him revolver, cartridges, say defence lawyers

Indrani Mukerjea (PTI)

Defence lawyers in the Sheena Bora murder case today pointed out that approver Shyamvar Rai had not stated to Mumbai police that key accused Indrani Mukerjea had given him parcel, which contained country made revolver and cartridges, and had asked him to throw it away.

Rai was first arrested by Mumbai police in connection with the arms case and in custody he had spilled the beans about the murder case. He was today grilled about his arrest in the arms case by Indrani’s advocate Sudeep Passbola. Later, special judge JC Jagdale adjourned Rai’s examination till next Friday.

The murder came to light in August 2015 after Rai, arrested in another case, spilled the beans and Mumbai police arrested Indrani, Khanna and Rai. Later, Indrani’s husband Peter Mukerjea, a former media baron, was also arrested. The CBI, which took over the case, has claimed that financial dispute was the reason for Indrani to hatch the conspiracy to murder Sheena. The victim was also in a relationship with her current husband Peter’s son.