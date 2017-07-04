Sheena Bora murder case: Peter Mukerjea meets wife Indrani, even as case drags on

Peter Mukerjea accused in the Sheena Bora murder case spoke to his wife Indrani Mukerjea, who is the alleged mastermind in the case, in the witness box of the court. (Source: PTI)

Peter Mukerjea accused in the Sheena Bora murder case spoke to his wife Indrani Mukerjea, who is the alleged mastermind in the case, in the witness box of the court. Peter spoke to Indrani in the special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Mumbai, Peter also requested the court to grant him permission to speak to his wife in private, ANI reported. Dalvi was part of the police team that had arrested accused-turned-approver Shyamvar Rai in the case. It was Rai’s arrest which had opened the lid on the Sheena Bora murder case, according to an Indian Express report.

The defence team claims that Rai had deposed before the police and told the police about the murder case and thus his statements cannot be admitted as evidence. The CBI had earlier said that they wanted to approach either the Supreme Court or the Bombay High Court on whether they wanted to keep or disallow Rai’s confession as evidence. On June 22 the CBI Court refused to grant CBI an extension to decide on the question, IE reported.

CBI Judge J C Jagdale said, ”The accused have been undertrials since 2015, the prosecution needs to take immediate steps to proceed in the matter. The prosecution has sought time to make a decision as to whether they are going to prefer an appeal against the high court order. The prosecution is directed to place the evidence of Dalvi at any cost”.

Indrani, her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna and Shyamvar Rai are accused of strangling Indrani’s 24-year-old daughter Sheena Bora on April 24, 2012. Sheena’s burnt body was dumped in Raigad, Maharashtra. The trio were arrested in August 2015, while Peter was arrested in November 2015, according to an Indian Express report.