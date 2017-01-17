Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukherjea wants divorce, seeks trial court’s permission

The court in response said that Indrani Mukherjea need not take permission from the trial court regarding the matter.(PTI)

In another twist in the controversial Sheena Bora murder case, Indrani Mukherjea informed the court that she wanted a divorce from her husband Peter Mukherjea and sought the court’s permission to file the case. The court in response said that she need not take permission from the trial court regarding the matter. Earlier today, the special CBI court framed charges against Peter Mukherjea, Indrani Mukherjea and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in the Sheena Bora murder case. According to reports, all 3 accused are considered by the CBI to be guilty of the crime and are set to be taken to trial.

The trial of the high-profile case is all set to begin on February 1, 2017 as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) remains of the belief that Indrani Mukherjea killed her daughter with her ex-husband and her driver Shyamvar Rai. The story of Sheena Bora’s murder had come to light in 2015 when the half-burnt remains of Sheena had been found in a forest near Mumbai. Indrani, Bora’s step-father Sanjeev Khanna and driver, Shyamvar had been arrested by Mumbai Police in August 2015.

The Mukerjea couple along with Khanna were earlier charged with punishment for murder, abducting in order to murder, punishment for criminal conspiracy and acts done with common intention. Indrani and Sanjeev have also charged with attempt to murder and punishment for criminal conspiracy for plotting to kill Sheena’s younger brother Mikhail. Rahul Mukherjee, the son of Peter Mukherjee from an earlier marriage, was in a relationship with Sheena Bora. Indrani and Peter Mukerjea were allegedly opposed to their relationship. He suspected that his father and step-mother were keeping something from him after Sheena went missing and hence had revealed the phone transcripts of his father and him.