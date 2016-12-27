Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani Mukerjea walks out of jail; here’s why

Indrani Mukherjea, the prime suspect in Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday walked out of jail after special CBI court allowed her to perform father’s last rites in Mumbai.

Indrani Mukherjea, the prime suspect in Sheena Bora murder case, on Tuesday walked out of jail after a special CBI court allowed her to perform father’s last rites in Mumbai. According to reports, a CBI court Thursday permitted Indrani to perform the last rites of her father. She was allowed to leave the jail for a day with full police escort. Indrani was arrested in August last year for the alleged murder of her daughter Sheena Bora. Her husband, former media baron Peter Mukerjea is also in jail for allegedly abetting in the murder. Recently, his bail plea to attend the marriage of his niece was denied by a court. It, however, allowed him to take join the wedding through video conference.

The alleged murder of Sheena Bora came to light in 2015 when a former driver employed by the Mukerjeas confessed to police for allegedly assisting Indrani in committing the crime. Sheena Bora was allegedly strangled to death by Indrani with the help of her former husband Sanjeev Khanna. She was killed for entering into a relationship with Peter Mukerjea’s son from an earlier marriage. Rahul Mukherjea was repeatedly told that Sheena flew out of the country.

While the CBI has been claiming that primary motive behind the murder of Sheena Bora was financial gain, her mother Indrani had told a court here that she wanted to donate 75 per cent of her property, and also her organs. “I am in jail for past 15 months and have seen the suffering (of fellow inmates). I don’t need assets as I am leading a simple life and want to donate 75 per cent of my property,” she said. She had said that she wanted to donate half the property to the International Society for Krishna Consciousness (ISKCON) and the rest to an organisation working for women and children.