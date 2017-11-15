Sheena Bora murder case: Indrani makes shocking accusation against husband Peter Mukerjea

Indrani also alleged that Peter and others might have manipulated the circumstances to frame her and influence witnesses and situations that led to her arrest. “I have strong reasons to believe that Peter Mukerjea, with the assistance of other persons, including (accused turned approver) Shyamwar Rai may have conspired and abducted my daughter Sheena in 2012 and made her untraceable and subsequently destroyed evidence,” she said in an application. The court said that the copy of the plea was to be given to Peter and the CBI.

Indrani said that she believes Peter and others may have manipulated the circumstances to frame her and influence witnesses, situations, and information that led to her arrest “for the heinous crime that they may have committed, aided and abetted”. She added, “I am convinced that if we are able to obtain the call detail record of Peter, we will be in a better position to ascertain if Peter and other persons were involved in the disappearance of my daughter Sheena and there will be more clarity if Peter and other persons have a role in framing me”.

She sought the call detail records for the period between January 2012 and December 2012, and from January 2015 to December 2015. “I offer my sincere gratitude to your honour for your kindness and endeavor to provide justice to my daughter, Sheena, who may have lost her life on account of greed, betrayal, jealousy, lust, and ill-will of persons whom she dearly loved and trusted,” she said in her application.