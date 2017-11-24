Sheena Bora murder case: ED questions Indrani Mukerjea in money laundering case

The special CBI court here which is conducting the trial in Sheena Bora case yesterday allowed the ED to question Indrani Mukerjea today and on December 6. (IE)

The Enforcement Directorate today questioned Indrani Mukerjea, key accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, in connection with a money laundering case against her and others including Karti Chidambaram. The special CBI court here which is conducting the trial in Sheena Bora case yesterday allowed the ED to question Indrani Mukerjea today and on December 6. ED officials questioned Indrani Mukerjea at the Byculla central jail here where she is presently lodged, a jail official confirmed. In May, the ED registered a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against Karti Chidambaram, INX Media, its directors Peter and Indrani Mukerjea, and others. Peter Mukerjea and Indrani “allegedly syphoned off 90 million GBP (Great Britain Pounds) and this money is suspected to have gone to overseas countries through unauthorised route of hawala etc”, the ED’s application in the court seeking permission to question Indrani Mukerjea said. The Foreign Investment Promotion Board (FIPB) had allowed INX Media to receive FDI for Rs 46.2 million, but it received foreign investment totalling to Rs 3,053.6 million during August 2007 to May 2008, the agency said.

The CBI had earlier filed an FIR against Karti Chidambaram and the Mukerjeas. It was alleged that Karti Chidambaram had received money from INX Media for using his influence to manipulate a tax probe against it in a case of violation of Foreign Investment Promotion Board conditions to receive investment from Mauritius. Former Union minister P Chidambaram had alleged that the government was using the CBI and other agencies to target his son.