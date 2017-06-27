Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea alleges she was beaten up in Byculla jail, moves court

Indrani Mukerjea (PTI)

Sheena Bora murder case accused Indrani Mukerjea, recently booked for rioting in a women’s prison here along with other inmates, today moved a court here alleging that she was beaten up by jail officials when the prisoners protested the death of a convict. Taking note of her complaint, a CBI court, which is hearing the Sheena murder case, directed the prison authorities to produce Indrani before it tomorrow. Her lawyer Gunjan Mangla filed an application in the court saying when she went to meet Indrani, the latter told her that she was beaten up by jail officials after the death of the woman prisoner.

“She showed me her bruise marks and injuries which were very prominent on her hands, legs and head,” the lawyer claimed in the application. Gunjan said Indrani also said that she was verbally abused by jail officials and the superintendent. Following the death of the woman convict, Manju Govind Shette, on Friday, the enraged inmates rose in protest on Saturday, some of them went up to the prison’s roof, while others made a bonfire of newspapers and documents inside the premises to express their anger, a police officer earlier said.

Later, the Nagpada police booked nearly 200 inmates of the Byculla jail, including Indrani, for rioting, unlawful assembly, assault on a public servant and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.