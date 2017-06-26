Sheena Bora murder accused Indrani Mukerjea booked for rioting in Byculla jail; allegedly instigated prisoners to use children as human shields

Indrani Mukerjea along with 200 odd jail inmates have been booked for rioting, destruction of property and causing injury to prison staff.

In a major development in the Byculla prison riot case, Indrani Mukerjea, prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case, has been reportedly booked and her role in clashes inside the jail is being probed. According to CNN-News18, Indrani Mukerjea along with 200 odd jail inmates have been booked for rioting, destruction of property and causing injury to prison staff. An inmate – Manjula Shetty – of the Byculla Jail died on Friday, after she was allegedly assaulted by a woman staffer, confirmed jail authorities, according to a report in The Indian Express. She was taken to JJ Hospital on Friday night, but was declared dead on arrival. “The female jail inmate was brought dead from Byculla prison,” according to Dr T P Lahane, dean at JJ Hospital.

Moreover, Mumbai Mirror has reported that the inmates of the Byculla women’s prison went berserk to protest the alleged murder of the 35- year-old lifer. Indrani Mukerjea has come under scanner for her role in allegedly instigating the prisoners. “A preliminary inquiry has found that Indrani guided the inmates to use children as human shields while staging the violent protest as children up to six are allowed to stay with their mothers at the Byculla facility,” Mumbai Mirror reported quoting sources.

Earlier, Indrani Mukerjea grabbed headlines after she told a trial court that she had translated 700 verses of the Bhagawad Gita into English, and wanted permission to publish the work. “I have translated 700 verses of Bhagawad Gita from Sanskrit into English and I want to publish it,” she said. Judge H S Mahajan had asked her to file an application in this regard. Indrani said she would donate half the sale proceeds from the translation to ISKCON (International Society for Krishna Consciousness) and rest to the abandoned women prisoners in the Byculla jail in Mumbai, where she is lodged. “About 90 per cent of women prisoners are abandoned by their families,” she said.

Earlier, her husband and former media baron Peter Mukerjea, who was also arrested in the case, had sought a laptop in the jail to write an autobiography.