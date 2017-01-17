Sheena Bora case: Peter, Indrani and Sanjeev booked for murder

A file photo of Indrani Mukherjee and Peter Mukherjee. Source: PTI

Sheena Bora Case: The special CBI court inDelhi has framed charges against Media baron Peter Mukherjee, Indrani Mukherjee and her ex-husband Sanjeev Khanna in the Sheena Bora murder case. According to CNN News18, the 3 accused have been considered guilty of the murder and criminal conspiracy and the case is set to be taken to trial. Sensational trial of the high-profile case is set to begin on February 1, 2017. CBI continues to argue that Indrani killed her daughter Sheena over a property dispute with the help of her ex-husband and driver Shyamvar Rai. Indrani’s current husband has been accused of knowing about the plot to kill Sheena but still kept silent. Charges include criminal conspiracy and murder.

The story of Sheena Bora’s murder came in to light in 2015 when the half burnt remains of Sheena were found in a forest near Mumbai. Indrani, Bora’s step-father Sanjeev Khanna and driver, Shyamvar were arrested by Mumbai Police in August 2015.

The Mukerjea couple along with Khanna were earlier charged with punishment for murder, abducting in order to murder, punishment for criminal conspiracy and acts done with common intention. Indrani and Sanjeev have also charged with attempt to murder and punishment for criminal conspiracy for plotting to kill Sheena’s younger brother Mikhail.

Rahul Mukherjee, the son of Peter Mukherjee from an earlier marriage, was in a relationship with Sheena Bora. Indrani and Peter Mukerjea were allegedly opposed to their relationship. He suspected that his father and step-mother were keeping something from him after Sheena went missing so he revealed the phone transcripts of his father and him.