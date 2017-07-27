Shatrughan Sinha welcomes Grand Alliance break-up, two years after praising its win

Shatrughan Sinha with daughter and Bollywood star Sonakshi Sinha. (Twitter)

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha has welcomed the latest political development in Bihar in which the state CM Nitish Kumar has broken the grand alliance and once again joined hands with the BJP. “The new development in Bihar is for the people,of the people and by the people.My prime concern is happiness, peace and development in Bihar. Hope wish and pray it takes us towards prosperity and progress.Jai Bihar! Jai Hind!” Sinha tweeted hours after Kumar took oath as Bihar CM for the sixth time along with BJP leader Sushil Kumar Modi as his Deputy CM.

After Nitish had announced his decision to quit the grand alliance on Wednesday, Shatrughan Sinha’s support to Grand Alliance of Bihar in 2015 came back to haunt him on Twitter. Following the victory of Grand Alliance of JD(U)-Congress-BJP in 2015, Sinha had celebrated it as a “victory of democracy”. In a series of tweets, the Bollywood actor-turned politician said, “Congratulations to Laluji & Nitishji for this victory in Bihar elections. We bow before people’s mandate. It is the victory of democracy and the people of Bihar. I salute them. It appears that the issue of Bihari vs Bahari (and Bihari Babu’s absence) has been settled once and for all,” the BJP MP from Patna Sahib tweeted.

The new development in Bihar is for the people,of the people and by the people.My prime concern is happiness, peace and development in Bihar — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 27, 2017

Hope wish and pray it takes us towards prosperity and progress.Jai Bihar! Jai Hind! — Shatrughan Sinha (@ShatruganSinha) July 27, 2017

Here’s what Sinha had tweeted in 2015:

Sinha had been one of the star campaigners of BJP for years. However, he was ignored by the party ahead of 2015 Bihar Assembly election. After being sidelined, Sinha took potshots at BJP for the way it conducted the campaign in Bihar. In the famous election that shocked the BJP, Kumar had “Bihari vs Bahri” one of his main campaign themes. He had termed Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP chief Amit Shah as outsiders as he asked people to choose him, a Bihari. “The call of the day is introspection, modified and better strategy, teamwork and coordination in the future. Salute once again to Biharis,” Sinha had then said in another tweet.

As Kumar broke the grand alliance on Wednesday and walked back into the NDA camp, Twitterati wondered what Sinha would have to say now.