Shatrughan Sinha urges PM Modi for “best package” to Andhra Pradesh, Bihar

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with the "best possible package" for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, saying the issue has been "hanging fire".

By: | Patna | Published: March 10, 2018 12:01 AM
Shatrughan Sinh, Narendra Modi, Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Patna Sahib, best package to Andhra, best package to Bihar, Chandrababu Naidu, india BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha. (PTI)

BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha today urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come up with the “best possible package” for Andhra Pradesh and Bihar, saying the issue has been “hanging fire”. The Patna Sahib MP’s remarks came in the backdrop of two Union ministers belonging to the TDP in Andhra Pradesh resigning from their posts yesterday, over the issue of grant of special status to the state. The southern state has been raising the demand after the creation of a separate state of Telangana.

“Sir, what is all this happening. You had promised, the Government had promised. Chandrababu Naidu and Andhra Pradesh certainly deserve the Andhra package, the best possible package. And so does our Bihar and our friend Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM). Bihar’s special package has been hanging fire,” the actor-turned-politician said in a tweet.

Sinha, who has been critical of the Narendra Modi government in the past, said a special package for Bihar “was promised to us since ages, especially after the separation of Bihar and Jharkhand”. Kumar has been pressing for special status for Bihar over the years, owing to resource crunch faced by the state, hit by recurrent floods and droughts, along with a high density of population.

