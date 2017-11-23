Shatrughan Sinha again takes on PM Narendra Modi, mocks ministers in Union Cabinet

Veteran film actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha after jumping into the ongoing Padmavati controversy on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre today. (Photo: PTI)

Veteran film actor and BJP MP Shatrughan Sinha after jumping into the ongoing Padmavati controversy on Wednesday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre today. The veteran actor turned politician mocked the Prime Minister’s Union Cabinet saying, “No one knows 90% of Cabinet, no one respects remaining 10%”. The actor while speaking to reporters has said that the PM’s Cabinet and its services are unknown to the public and the remaining known ministers have lost respect in the eyes of people. According to PTI report, mocking the Modi government’s ministers, he said,”Nobody knows 90 per cent of them. They won’t be recognised in a crowd… They are a bunch of sycophants. They are not there to create anything but are just trying to survive.”

The Member of Parliament from Patna Sahib had lashed out at the Prime Minister saying that it is “too late” for the PM to stay silent on the Padmavati row. The actor is known for not mincing his words and earlier today he commented that though he understands why his BJP colleagues are silent on the Padmavati row and the miscreants and fringe elements running scot-free, the “stoic silence” of the Prime Minister is unbearable and it is “too late” for the “dynamic Prime Minister” and “other High Command” to stay silent. Criticising the I&B Ministry for keeping silent on the Padmavati row he said, “If a lawyer can become finance minister, a TV actress can become HRD minister and a tea-seller…, then why cannot I speak on these issues.”

Sinha further said stated that “Padmavati is a raging issue” and was surprised at how the high command was quiet on the subject emphasising that if the situation continues in this manner then the miscreants will be given free-reign and the issue will go out of hand. The MP also heavily criticised Bollywood for keeping silent on the issue and partly blamed the director Sanjay Leela Bhansali for it. He said that the director never voiced his protest against the misdeeds of the fringe elements and even refrained from filing an FIR after he was slapped on January 27 in Jaipur over the Padmavati row.

Shatrughan Sinha feels that showing the film to anybody who is opposing it is the ideal way to resolve it if the director is pure in his intentions.