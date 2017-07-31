Shastri Bhawan fire: 4 fire tenders on spot, cause yet to be ascertained

Shastri Bhawan fire: A fire broke out in Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday morning, according to ANI report. The fire department received a call about the blaze after which four fire tenders were pressed into service.

Shastri Bhawan fire: A fire broke out in Shastri Bhawan in New Delhi on Monday morning, according to ANI report. The fire department received a call about the blaze after which four fire tenders were pressed into service, the report says. Notably, Shastri Bhawan houses key ministries. The cause of the fire is being ascertained. Rescue operation is one and no casualties have been reported. It has been learned that the situation is under control. In 2014, a fire broke out on the seventh floor of the building. That time, 11 fire tenders were rushed to the spot. Further details awaited.