Shashi Tharoor wants Britain to apologize for Jallianwalla Bagh massacre; watch video

Tharoor gave a lecture at Oxford in 2015, ‘Britain Owes Reparations to Her Former Colonies’. (PTI)

Senior Congress leader Shashi Tharoor wants Britain to apologize for Jallianwalla Bagh massacre, saying India’s colonizers suffer from ‘historical amnesia’. Tharoor told TRT World, “If hundred years later, a member of the royal family, because everything was done in the name of the Crown, were to come to Jallianwala Bagh, to Amritsar and express remorse and contrition for that horror, and by extension all the horrors the 35 million people who died in famines and all the things that the British were responsible for during their rule, it would really be a tremendous gesture and would have a wonderfully cleansing effect. So yes, I think an apology would help,” the Indian Express reported.

He gave the examples of former German chancellor Willy Brandt and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau apologizing to Poland and India, respectively. He said, “I’ll point to Willy Brandt, the Social Democrat Chancellor of Germany, going on his knees in the Warsaw ghetto in apology to Poland even though he as a Social Democrat was innocent of all Nazi wrongdoings.

“I point to Justin Trudeau, the prime minister of Canada, who apologised in the Canadian Parliament to the Indian people for an incident in which the Canadians had turned away a ship laden with Indian refugees who then met a terrible fate at the hands of the British, as well as on the high seas. They didn’t directly kill anybody and yet they felt there was an apology due. Britain has never apologised,” he added.

He has spoken on this issue earlier as well. According to IE, Tharoor gave a lecture at Oxford in 2015, ‘Britain Owes Reparations to Her Former Colonies’. He believes that the sense of wrongdoing by the former colonisers would not diminish entirely but apologizing would acknowledge them and ease India.