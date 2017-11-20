Shashi Tharoor to Miss World 2017 Manushi Chhillar: ‘Sincere apologies; I am proud of you’

Shashi Tharoor apologises!

After Shashi Tharoor’s ‘chhillar’ remark against Miss World 2017 and Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar created controversy, the Congress MP on Monday said that he is proud of her. Replying to a tweet of Manushi Chillar, Tharoor wrote, “You’re a class act, @ManushiChhillar! Beautiful, smart & uncommonly gracious too. Still, if any offence was caused to any member of your family, sincere apologies. Like every Indian, I’m proud of you.” Earlier, Haryana girl Manushi Chhillar, who bagged the prestigious Miss World 2017 crown, had reacted to the Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s ‘chhillar’ remark. Manushi had said that she is not upset over his tongue-in-cheek remark. “A girl who has just won the World isn’t going to be upset over a tongue-in-cheek remark. ‘Chillar’ talk is just small change – let’s not forget the ‘chill’ within Chhillar ???? @ShashiTharoor,” Manushi Chhillar tweeted.

Shashi Tharoor had sparked a big controversy after he attacked the BJP and Modi government by using Manushi Chhillar’s surname. After Manushi Chhillar was crowned Miss World 2017, Tharoor had tweeted, “What a mistake to demonetise our currency! BJP should have realised that Indian cash dominates the globe: look, even our Chhillar has become Miss World!” Later, Tharoor had written an apology tweet too. Tharoor wrote, “Guess the pun IS the lowest form of humour, & the bilingual pun lower still! Apologies to the many who seem to have been righteously offended by a light-hearted tweet today. Certainly no offence was meant to a bright young girl whose answer i’ve separately praised. Please: Chill!”

Shashi Tharoor’s remark had invited strong criticism from two senior ministers in the Haryana government and women commission.

India’s Manushi Chhillar on Saturday won the coveted Miss World 2017 crown at a grand event in China, bringing to an end the country’s dry spell of 17 years at the top pageant contest. The 20-year-old from Haryana, who is a medical student, edged out top five contestants from England, France, Kenya and Mexico. The first and the second runners-up were Miss England Stephanie Hill and Miss Mexico Andrea Meza.