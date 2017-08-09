Shashi Tharoor sends Twitterati ROFL with this James Bond joke on Aadhaar

This time, Tharoor takes on the social networking site to share his take on Aadhaar with a little spice of humour. (Reuters)

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor is surely a man with a lot of wit. When most politicians voice their disagreement through arguments and debates, Tharoor often finds some humorous way to discover it. The Congress MP has given us ample moments thumorousing for words in the dictionary recently, coming up with terms like ‘snollygoster‘ and ‘webaqoof’. This time, Tharoor takes on the social networking site to share his take on Aadhaar with a little spice of humour. Shashi Tharoor tweeted a joke saying, ” Brilliance from WhatsApp: James Bond applied for a Death Certificate in India… they told him to “Die an Aadhaar Day…!!” After Tharoor came up with the tweet, here’s how twitter reacted to it:

Brilliance from WhatsApp: James Bond applied for a Death Certificate in India… they told him to “Die an Aadhaar Day…!!”

— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) August 8, 2017

Sir your party has Rahul Gandhi and still you rely on whatsapp for jokes!! — InGenious (@Bees_Kut) August 8, 2017

Gosh the whole Congress Battalion is trying to rescue Sonia Gandhi from Rajya Sabha mess and you are tweeting silly jokes in the Twitter!! — Ajith #WakeUpHindu (@ajithherenje) August 8, 2017

Rahul Gandhi level brilliance… — I don’t know (@sada6axarnunaam) August 8, 2017

What did Sunanda say? http://t.co/bGGrubTPiM — Ruchir Modi ???????? (@Ruchir78) August 9, 2017

The context of the joke was the recent order by the Home Ministry on August 4 which made it necessary to present one’s Aadhaar number for registering the death of a persons. The rule will be put to action from October 1. According to a PIB release, the applicant who is applying for death certificate of a persons has to quote the Aadhaar number of the deceased to establish her/his identity. This, the government says will help prevent identity fraud. Since the new rule has been announced, it has been subjected to a lot of trolls and memes in social media.