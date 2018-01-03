Shashi Tharoor makes big error, Suhel Seth schools him, Adnan Sami joins in and Twitter loses it

Shashi Tharoor and Suhel Seth. (Source: IE)

You may find this hard to believe, but Shashi Tharoor made a grammatical mistake on Twitter and that too on the first day of the year. Yes, the Congress MP who had a memorable 2017 and introduced us to some really fancy words, didn’t have a great start to the new year. Known for his inimitable wit and eloquence, the Congress MP posted a tweet on January 1, thanking his followers. “Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year’s Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on http://www.facebook.com/ShashiTharoor/videos/10155485107363167/ … @facebook,” Tharoor wrote.

However, he ended up making a glaring mistake which was noticed by a lot of people, including Suhel Seth who took it as an opportunity to school the senior Congress leader. Seth tweeted, “Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed or those ‘of’ whom…” Needless to say, internet exploded! People praised Seth’s observation skills saying pointing out a correction in ‘Tharoorian’ English is a rare sight. Singer Adnan Sami joined the queue of Twitterati who lauded Seth.

Delighted to have 20,000 live viewers for my #FacebookLive at lunchtime on New Year’s Day! Those whom missed it can view it at leisure on http://t.co/z3MGd0mvtg @facebook — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) January 1, 2018

This soon turned into a healthy banter as Tharoor posted another tweet saying that he should have re-checked his tweet and probably could have deleted as well. The Congress leader said that this incident taught him a lesson.

Happy New Year. And those ‘who’ missed it???????????????????????? or those ‘of’ whom…???????????? http://t.co/WvrjAf4JdA — SUHEL SETH (@suhelseth) January 1, 2018

Slam dunk!???????? — Adnan Sami (@AdnanSamiLive) January 1, 2018

“Just heard @suhelseth caught it too! All thanks to hasty typing — should have re-read and deleted but was rushing. Another “hoong hats” moment: Teaches me a lesson to check before pressing “Tweet” http://twitter.com/ShashiTharoor/status/948192375666491399 …,” he wrote.

Suhel, then, called Tharoor ‘admirably kind’ for accepting his mistake and wished him a very Happy New Year. “You are adorably kind…happy New Year????????,” he said.

Last year, Tharoor stumped the world by using teh word ‘Farrago’. For days, people were trying to figure who first came up with it, how it is used and more. “Exasperating farrago of distortions, misrepresentations & outright lies being broadcast by an unprincipled showman masquerading as a journalist,” Tharoor had tweeted slamming a TV channel and a journalist who had accused him of hiding information about the death of his wife, Sunanda Pushkar. However, this was not the only fancy, tortuous word that Tharoor used in 2017. A number of others had sent his fans chasing after a dictionary and Thesaurus.