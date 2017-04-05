Sharp Business Systems looks at Rs 500 cr sales by 2020-21

The company has set its sights on the below 35-inch screen market and is looking at corporate houses and new institutional set-ups. (Reuters)

Sharp Business Systems (India), the supplier of office automation products, is aiming to achieve around Rs 500 crore of sales in the next three years. The company, a subsidiary of Japan’s Sharp Corporation, expects that the LCD display solutions segment will be its growth driver in coming years. “We are aiming to expand our market and targeting that in the next three years (2020-21), we should double our sales and touch Rs 500 crore,” Sharp Business Systems (India) President, Business Solutions Group, Manu Paliwal told PTI.

He further said: “Last year, we had a growth of around 9 per cent and now our idea is to grow around 15 per cent.”

According to Paliwal, the projector market is gradually coming down and is being replaced by LCD display solutions with a high growth rate.

“In the visual business, we have registered 30 per cent plus growth and it would be our growth driver,” said Paliwal, adding that the government’s push for Digital India will also contribute growth.

It gets around 70 per cent contribution from its documents division, which includes the copier and printer segment, and 15 per cent comes from the visual display business and the rest 15 per cent from other segments.

“The Indian display market is growing rapidly over 25 per cent. From 2015, we are very focused on the display business.” he added.

The market size of professional display units is around 2 lakh units, he said.

To strengthen its presence in the market, the company has announced new PN-Y professional-grade signage series, a convenient and value-priced solution, for small and mid-sized businesses with sophisticated digital signage needs.

You may also like to watch this video

Sharp Business Systems, which commenced its operations in India in May 2000, is present in segments such as multifunction printers, copier, professional LCD display solutions, video wall display solutions, projectors and air purifiers.

The Sharp group is present here through its three entities – Sharp India, Sharp Software Development India and Sharp Business Systems India.