Shared rides offered by app-based cab aggregators may continue in Delhi

Shared rides offered by app-based cab aggregators may continue in Delhi with the transport department considering amending the draft of the proposed City Taxi Scheme which is expected to be put in public domain later this month. Earlier, the department had made a provision in the draft for banning shared taxi rides offered by online cab aggregators.

According to sources, Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot is against banning cab ridesharing and a final decision over it is expected to be taken tomorrow.

“The file related to proposed City Taxi Scheme is pending with the minister’s office for his approval. Once the minister takes a decision, the draft will be sent to the Lt Governor and thereafter, it will be made public for general suggestion,” an official, who did not wish to be named, said.

Cab aggregators operate with contract carriage permits that allow point-to-point transportation with no stop-overs between the origin and final destination of a ride.

In contrast, the stage carriage permit, given for public service transport, allows picking up and dropping passengers at different stops on a given route.

The Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, has no provision to allow shared rides by cabs operating under contract carriage permits and it can be done only after an amendment to the Act.

Phone calls and messages to Kailash Gahlot did not elicit any response.