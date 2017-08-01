Sharad Yadav: ‘Very unpleasant situation’ in Bihar, may attend opposition meeting ahead of JD(U) national executive meet

Sharad Yadav described the situation of Bihar as “very unpleasant.”(PTI)

After expressing anguish over the fall of grand alliance, JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav described the situation of Bihar as “very unpleasant”, indicating he may address a meeting of opposition parties in Delhi before heading to JD(U)’s national executive in Patna on August 19, according to The Indian Express. However, party general secretary K C Tyagi hoped nobody would make any effort to damage the interests of the party or break it. As many as 20 state units, except Bihar, of the party will write to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Sharad Yadav to express their concern about JD(U) joining hands with the BJP, the report said.

Yadav, talking to reporters, said the 11-crore voters of Bihar had given the mandate to the grand alliance which was formed based on agreement between the JD(U), the RJD and the Congress. The agreement, he said, was the “biggest commitment” of all. To challenge the central government’s rule Sharad Yadav said he, RJD chief Lalu Prasad and Nitish had firmed up their alliance with great effort.

On Yadav’s comment, K C Tyagi said, “Sharadji being a Democrat will not go against the decision of the majority of partymen.” However, it is also learnt that Yadav will flag his reservations on the decision to form alliance with the BJP at the party’s national executive meeting. Recently, Yadav also shared stage with Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar at an event titled “Save the Constitution and Build the Nation” organised by All India Milli Council. According to sources, the Nitish camp feels that Yadav does not have much of an influence over Bihar unit of JD(U). However, a leader close to Yadav said that “Nothing can be ruled out in politics, ” the report added.