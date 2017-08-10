Sharad Yadav to visit Bihar today; Is JDU heading for split? 10 developments so far

Sharad Yadav will interact with people to figure out a solution to the ongoing political turmoil in the state. (Image: PTI)

Janata Dal United (JDU) Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav on Thursday is all set to visit Bihar for this three-day ‘Jan Samvad’ or mass conduct event which has been organised in as many as 10 districts of the state. Sharad Yadav on Wednesday informed that he will interact with the people to figure out a solution to the ongoing political turmoil in the state. “Im a way, the trust of people has broken” after the Grand Alliance — comprising RJD, JDU and Congress — was undone in Bihar, and Nitish teamed up with the BJP to head an NDA government,” Indian Express quoted him saying lately. As the veteran leader is all set to visit the state, rumours are surfacing that the ruling JDU might head for a split in Bihar. Here are top 10 developments that have happened so far:

i. Soon after Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar stepped out of the grand alliance which included Lalu Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), JDU and the Congress, the JDU MP opposed it stating that it was a kind of an agreement with people of Bihar. He maintained that “If the alliance has broken, the trust of people has also broken. I am going among the people to talk with them on this…. I will seek a way out — the way out will emerge only from there.”

ii. Speaking to Indian Express about Sharad Yadav’s Bihar programme, state JDU chief Bashishta Narain Singh said, “It’s a personal visit. The party has nothing to do with it. His (Shayad Yadav’s) recent activities are against the stated stand of the JDU.”

iii. It is also being said that Sharad Yadav is in no mood to join Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) camp and does not want any ministerial berth offered by the saffron party. He is ready to also face the eventuality of being suspended by the party, said IE sources.

iv. As many as 14 JDU state presidents have written to Nitish over the July 30 and 31 incident where he broke the alliance and formed new government in the state along with the BJP. The state chiefs have raised questions over the manner in which he announced the decision to break the alliance based on secularism, the report added further.

v. The state presidents have also sought for a party national executive to be organised in New Delhi to enable a ‘collective decision’. Copies of the letters have been submitted to Sharad Yadav, too.

You might also want to see this:

vi. Even the RJD supremo on Wednesday said that Bihar’s ruling party will try to disrupt Sharad Yadav’s public interaction programme. Speaking to Indian Express, he said, “I have serious apprehensions that Nitish Kumar’s people may throw water bottles and show black flags when Sharad Yadav will arrive at the Patna airport on Thursday.”

vii. The former Bihar CM has also ruled out Yadav’s chances of joining the RJD. “Nitish Kumar has also betrayed Sharad Yadav by not keeping him in the loop about the his decision to snap ties with the Grand Alliance. Sharad Yadav is the founder of JDU. Our alliance with Congress and Sharad Yadav’s party would continue,” he said while hinting at a possible split in the JDU.

viii. Sharad Yadav’s closeness with the Congress also fuels the split rumours as soon after the high- decibel Gujarat Rajya Sabha elections results came out, the JDU MP congratulated the Congress’ Ahmed Patel for bagging victory despite various attempts by the BJP to prevent his re-election to the Upper House of Parliament. He also posted a photo with the Congress leader on Twitter.

ix. Sharad Yadav’s open support to the Congress is touted to be a deliberate attempt to insist Nitish Kumar to expel him from the party. However, this will not take away his membership from the Rajya Sabha, but yes if he (Sharad Yadav) resigns himself, he will lose his seat from the Parliament.

x. The Nitish Kumar faction of the JDU has reportedly dissociated itself from the three-day public interaction that Sharad Yadav will start later today. The party said it was the leader’s personal programme and has nothing to do with the party.