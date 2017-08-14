Sharad Yadav terms removal as JDU leader in Rajya Sabha as love and blessings of Nitish Kumar

Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Sharad Yadav. (PTI)

Senior Janata Dal United (JDU) leader Sharad Yadav was removed as the leader of the party from Rajya Sabha on Sunday. While reacting to Nitish Kumar’s decision of his removal from the upper house, Yadav said the party’s move was the ‘love and blessings’ of the Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He said, “Kal jo mere saath inhone (Nitish) kiya, ye unka prem aur aashirwad hai (Whatever decision they took is their love and blessings for me).” Ever since, Bihar CM Nitish Kumar joined hands with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form a government in the state, Sharad Yadav has spoken against the decision. On Saturday, Yadav was replaced by Nitish aide R C P Singh as JD(U) leader in the Upper House.

While talking about his role, he said, “When Mandal-Kamandal govt (Janata Dal and BJP) government under V P Singh was formed, I had played a key role in the victory of Janata Dal… one can also see people’s response when I toured Bihar in the past three days.” Kumar who has not elaborated about his future actions is set to call a meeting with some JD(U) leaders from across the country later this month, according to Indian Express.

When asked whether he will attend JD(U) national executive in Patna on August 19, Yadav evaded the question and said, “I am still on the road meeting people and am overwhelmed by their response to my stand on the betrayal of mandate in Bihar. I have called a meeting of some party leaders from across the country later this month.”

Meanwhile, JD(U) spokesperson Ajay Alok reacted to Yadav’s comments and said, “Sharad Yadav says the real JD(U) is with him and the JD(U) with Nitish Kumar is Sarkari JD(U). He has no morality left, but if he has any rajnitik sharm (political decorum), he should quit the membership of Rajya Sabha as he is a member there with votes of MLAs of what he calls Sarkari JD(U).”