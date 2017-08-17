Sharad Yadav Opposition meet Live Updates: JDU MP calls for saving composite culture of India

Sharad Yadav Opposition meet Live Updates: The event is being seen as Yadav’s show of strength and a clear message to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. (IE image)

Sharad Yadav Opposition meet Live Updates: The JD(U) Rajya Sabha MP will on Thursday hold a meet with Opposition leaders in Delhi. The event is being seen as Yadav’s show of strength and a clear message to Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. The event was called to save the composite culture of the country, according to reports. Top leaders of the Congress, the Left, Samajwadi Party, BSP, TMC and other parties opposed to the BJP have been invited to the programme. This comes after Yadav termed Nitish Kumar’s joining hands with the BJP to form government as betrayal of the people’s mandate. Yadav also has claimed that the original party is with him. Yadav was also on a three-day tour to Bihar with an aim to hold direct dialogue with the people. In the recently held Rajya Sabha elections in Gujarat, a party MLA had voted against BJP. The MLA was said to be close to Yadav, according to reports. With Yadav making it clear that he is charting a different path, JD(U) leaders maintained restraint in using harsh words against him but expressed their displeasure particularly over his company with Lalu Prasad’s RJD.

10:40 AM: Top leaders of the Congress, the Left, Samajwadi Party, BSP, TMC and other parties opposed to the BJP have been invited to today’s meet, seen as Yadav’s show of strength against the JD(U) chief and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, with whom he fell out over Kumar’s decision to rejoin hands with the BJP.

10:30 AM: JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi, at the same time, downplayed Yadav’s move to invite the opposition leaders, saying nobody will have any objection over a meeting on “saving composite culture”, the stated objective of the event.

10:25 AM: The JD(U) had asked its rebel leader Sharad Yadav to shun the company of “evil forces” as it took a swipe at Lalu Prasad-led RJD, which will attend a meeting of the opposition hosted by Yadav on Thursday

10:20 AM: The JD(U), which has asked Yadav not to hold the event, removed him as its parliamentary party leader in the Rajya Sabha when he continued with his campaign against the alliance with the BJP.

10:15 AM: Yadav was accompanied by Ali Anwar Ansari, a Rajya Sabha member suspended from the parliamentary party by the JD(U), and Arun Shrivastava, recently sacked from the post of general secretary.

10:10 AM: Sources close to him said invites had been sent to Sonia and Rahul Gandhi, Ahmed Patel and Ghulam Nabi Azad among others in the Congress, Sitaram Yechury of the CPI(M), Lalu Prasad of the RJD, Akhilesh Yadav of the Samajwadi Party, besides others.

10:00 AM: He cited incidents such as the suicide of Rohith Vemula and the disappearance of JNU student Najeeb Ahmed, besides suicides of farmers across the country, to suggest that the situation was tough for underprivileged people.

9:55 AM: While supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s comments against violence in the name of faith, Yadav said it was not reflected on the ground and Modi needed to tell his party’s governments to follow his dictum.

9:51 AM: While refusing to answer questions on his disapproval of Bihar Chief Minister Kumar’s alliance with the BJP, the former JD(U) chief said the decision to hold tomorrow’s event was taken weeks ago, when his party was with the loose opposition group.

9:48 AM: “The ‘sajha virasat bachao sammelan’ (save composite culture programme) is not against anybody but in the interest of the country. This is in the interest of 125 crore people of the country,” he said.

9:45 AM: Asked who would attend the meeting, he told reporters, “There would be hardly anybody from the opposition who will not come”.

9:42 AM: Asserting that “composite culture” was the soul of the Constitution, which Yadav alleged was being “tinkered with”, he said similar meetings would be held across the country.

9:35 AM: Leaders from opposition parties, including the Congress and the Left, are expected to attend an event tomorrow, hosted by rebel JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav, that seeks to save the “composite culture” of the country.

