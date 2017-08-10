Sharad Yadav Nitish Kumar rift Live Updates: Former JDU chief undertakes Bihar tour, CM likely to act tough

Sharad Yadav Nitish Kumar rift Live Updates: Senior Janata Dal (United) leader and party Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav is beginning his three-day Bihar visit today during which he will directly talk to the people of the state. (PTI image)

Sharad Yadav Nitish Kumar rift Live Updates: Senior JD(U) leader and party Rajya Sabha MP Sharad Yadav is beginning his three-day Bihar visit today during which he will directly talk to the people of the state. This comes amid reports that Chief Minister Nitish Kumar may act tough against Yadav. Yadav had criticised Kumar’s decision to break away from Congress RJD Grand Alliance to join hands with BJP to form the government at state. The rift widened after lone JD(U) MLA in Gujarat, Chhotu Vasava, who is known to be close to Yadav, had voted for Congress leader and political secretary to party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, Ahmed Patel in the recently concluded Rajya Sabha Elections in Gujarat. Former JU(U) Chief Yadav had yesterday congratulated Patel for winning the bitterly fought elections against Amit Shah-led BJP.

Track here for LIVE UPDATES

2:56 PM: On the last day, Sharad Yadav will meet the people of Madhubani-Supaul-Saharsa-Madhepur.

2:55 PM: On day one, Yadav will cover Patna-Sonpur-Muzaffarpur, while on day two, he will visit Muzaffarpur-Darbhanga-Madhubani.

2:40 pm: WATCH- What Sharad Kumar has to say about CM Nitish Kumar

2:35 PM: Senior Janata Dal (United) (JD(U)) leader Sharad Yadav will kickstart his three-day Jan Samvad Yatra today and will meet the people of Bihar to discuss the repercussions of the withdrawal of the grand alliance in the state.

2:30 PM: The disintegration of RJD-JD(U)-Congress-led Grand Alliance government in Bihar has broken trust of 11 crore citizens of the state, says JD(U) leader Sharad Yadav.