Sharad Yadav-Nitish Kumar rift: JD(U) petitions Venkaiah Naidu for disqualification of former party chief

Sharad Yadav (PTI)

In a set back for former Janata Dal (United) party chief Sharad Yadav, floor leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh along with party colleague Sanjay Jha filed a petition on Tuesday seeking his disqualification. Ram Chandra Prasad Singh petitioned Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu regarding the disqualification. Sharad Yadav was elected to Rajya Sabha previous year and his tenure ends in 2022. If Yadav is unseated from the Rajya Sabha, he can return to the House from Bihar Lalu Prasad prefers to choose him during the biennial polls, Indian Express reports.

In the petition, it has been stated that Sharad Yadav was a part of RJD rally which took place in Patna’s Gandhi Maidan on August 27. Yadav defied party directives which was conveyed to him by JD(U) secretary-general K C Tyagi before the rally. Tyagi in the letter made it very clear that if he chooses to attend the RJD rally this would mean that he had ‘voluntarily’quit JD(U). The letter further added that Yadav had “publicly criticised” the unanimous decision of Bihar JD(U) legislature party to walk out of the Grand Alliance.

Since Yadav volutarily gave up his membership of JD(U) by attending RJD’s Patna rally, Singh in his petition said that this makes it a fit case for Yadav’s disqualification under schedule 10 of its constitution. Singh cited the cases of Mufti Mohammed Sayeed and Upendra Kushwaha who had formerly been disqualified under the same grounds.