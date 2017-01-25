Sharad Yadav makes Sexist Remark: “Honour of vote above the honour of daughter”

Senior JDU Minister, Sharad Yadav in Patna. Source: ANI

Rajya Sabha MP and President of Janata Dal United (JDU) Sharad Yadav makes a controvertial sexist remark while addressing a gathering of party workers in Patna, Bihar on January 24. He said, “Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai.” While justifying his comment he said, “Beti ki izat jaygi to gaon aur mohalle ki izzat jayegi, vote ek baar bik gya to desh ki izzat, aur aane wala sapna poora nhi ho sakta. Ballot paper ke bare mein bade paimaane pe sab jagah samjhane ki zarurat hai. Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai.”

Watch the video below-

#WATCH: Senior JDU leader Sharad Yadav says “Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai” in Patna (Jan 24th) pic.twitter.com/kvDxZpO2iZ — ANI (@ANI_news) January 25, 2017

This is not the first time Yadav has made such a sexist comment. In 2015, he stired a controversy for his ”dark skinned” women comment. The then Union HRD Minister Smriti Irani countered him and requested that he should not talk about the colour of the skin of women at all. In response to which he said, “What have I said, ‘saanvli’ (dark complexioned) women are more in number in India, they are more in number the world over. I am ready to debate with anyone on the struggle of Ram Manohar Lohia and others for them”

How will India progress if the leaders themselves have such regressive views. The blalant sexism among the ‘netas’ in India is pulling India into underdevelopment. The development of Indian does not only depend on the GDP of the country or the economic conditions but also how the people treat each other.