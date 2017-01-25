Sharad Yadav makes sexist comment again; check out the furious reactions

JDU MP Sharad Yadav. Source: PTI

Janata Dal (United) party leader Sharad Yadav, who is among Indian political leaders with regressive views and blatant sexist thinking, has ‘insulted women’ again and this time it was while addressing his party workers on January 24 in Bihar, Patna. Yadav made a horrific sexist remark against women by saying, “Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai.” In order to justify his comment he said, “Beti ki izat jaygi to gaon aur mohalle ki izzat jayegi, vote 1 baar bik gya to desh ki izzat, aur aane wala sapna poora nahi ho sakta. Ballot aper ke bare mein bade paimaane pe sab jagah samjhane ki zarurat hai. Beti ki izzat se vote ki izzat badi hai.” This has evoked outrage and people have given their freewheeling opinions about what they think about his backward views. Check them out below:

National Commission for Women (NCW) Chief, Lalitha Kumaramangalam reacted to Sharad Yadav sexist comment and said, “India women is tired of being humiliated over & over again on a public platform. We will issue a notice and will summon him if necessary.” The notice has already been issued by NCW to the JDU leader for his statement.

Indian News Anchors Rajdeep Sardesai called Sharad Yadav ‘Pumpkin of the Day’ while Rahul Kanwal called Yadav a misogynistic mind-

Pumpkin of the day: Sharad Yadav and Vinay Katiyar in close contest for their misogynist remarks. Guess some people never change! — Rajdeep Sardesai (@sardesairajdeep) January 25, 2017

Mother of ironies. Vinay Katiyar was actually condemning 'sexist' Sharad Yadav before he ended up exposing his own misogynistic mind! — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) January 25, 2017

Indian Journalist and writer Minhaz Merchant reacted to Sharad Yadav’ s comment via twitter-

Sharad Yadav's misogyny will escape the eagle eye of most feminists. Pity. He should be hauled over the coals. Instead? Silence http://t.co/3rzQO7PPYW — Minhaz Merchant (@MinhazMerchant) January 25, 2017

BJP Mahila Morcha’ s National Executive Member, Priti Gandhi termed Sharad Yadav’s remark as disgusting and derogatory.

According to JD(U)'s Sharad Yadav, honour of ur vote greater than the honour of your daughter. Disgusting, derogatory condemnable statement! — Priti Gandhi (@MrsGandhi) January 25, 2017

Activist & Lawyer Abha Singh in an Interview with Times Now said, “It is disgusting that Sharad Yadav is coming up with such statement. In fact with such statement, you are instigating people to commit an offence against women. How can two things be compared when they are not comparable at all” Another activist Subhashini Ali said, “It underlines the fact that honour of a daughter is a low priority thing.”