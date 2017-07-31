  3. Sharad Yadav hints of dissent against Nitish Kumar, says Bihar 2015 mandate was not for alliance with BJP

In what can be seen as early signs of a dissent, senior Janata Dal United leader Sharad Yadav on Monday said that people of Bihar didn't vote for an alliance between his party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Yadav said that people had voted for grand alliance (JDU-RJD-Congress).

By: | New Delhi | Updated: July 31, 2017 12:15 PM
JDU, Sharad Yadav, nitish kumar RJD, lalu yadav, Tejashwi Yadav, NDA, JDU alliance BJP, BJP JDU alliance, BJP JDU, narendra modi, amit shah, bihar politics, “I don’t agree with the decision in Bihar, its unfortunate.The mandate by the people was not for this,” Sharad Yadav told reporters. (Source: Facebook/SharadYadav)

In what can be seen as early signs of a dissent, senior Janata Dal (United) leader Sharad Yadav on Monday said that people of  Bihar didn’t vote for an alliance between his party and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).  Yadav said that people had voted for the grand alliance (JDU-RJD-Congress). “I don’t agree with the decision in Bihar, its unfortunate.The mandate by the people was not for this,” Sharad Yadav told reporters. Earlier, it was said that Sharad Yadav was upset with CM Nitish Kumar’s move. Two JDU members, Ali Anwar Ansari and M P Veerendra Kumar, have already expressed their displeasure over Kumar’s decision to quit grand alliance. Yadav was replaced as JDU president earlier last year. As per Indian Express sources, Yadav is totally against the decision to align with the BJP. Kumar had resigned as chief minister on July 26, and taken oath with the BJP as ally the following morning. He won a trust vote in the Bihar assembly on July 29.

After reports of his unhappiness over the decision, BJP had on Sunday appealed Yadav to not to lose his faith on Prime Minister Narendra Modi as nobody engrossed in corruption would be spared. “We admire Sharad Yadav and he has worked with the NDA Government as well. As a fellow politico, I will suggest Yadav to not lose hopes in Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he will bring back the black money from abroad as well as clear the corruption from the entire nation,” BJP leader Ashwani Choubeyhad said. The leader further said that the BJP took the oath to make Bihar better and corruption free.“Now Bihar will flourish under the guidance of our Prime Minister. Sharad Yadav should think for a while before blaming the Prime Minister. Promises made by Prime Minister Modi will get fulfilled,” he added.

 

 

  1. N
    NC Airways
    Jul 31, 2017 at 12:00 pm
    When the MG was formed, everybody knew that it wouldn't last long. During the last 4 years, the BJP has gone from strength to strength led by the PM Modi. Nobody, not even his rivals, can deny this. Everybody, every leader of the world has acknowledged this. PM Modi's stature has grown so much that no world leader can match. Sharad, by his own standards, is nowhere in the picture. Why do Sharad and co not see the revelations that have come up against Lalu? Was the alliance meant to protect Lalu? Nitish did the right thing. Though it appears an act of betrayal, but actually it is a welcome act of exposure of Lalu's deeds. The people of Bihar will remain thankful to Nitish for this.
    Reply
  2. H
    HOMER
    Jul 31, 2017 at 11:38 am
    LOOKS like this yadav has some more to work with Lalu!
    Reply

