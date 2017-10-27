Sharad Yadav gets 10 days to appear before Venkaiah Naidu over Rajya Sabha disqualification issue

With regard to Sharad Yadav’s disqualification from the House on a petition filed by JD(U) floor leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has extended 10 more days personally offer his defence. (PTI)

With regard to Sharad Yadav’s disqualification from the House on a petition filed by JD(U) floor leader Ram Chandra Prasad Singh, Vice-President and Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu has extended 10 more days personally offer his defence. Sharad Yadav said, ”the Chairman has asked me to appear before him in person on November 8.” Yadav further said that he will not be offered any further extension, Indian Express reported.

It is being said that at the final hearing, Yadav is likely to take a lawyer to defend his case. Naidu had earlier directed Yadav to appear before him in person on October 30 with regard to the petition filed by Singh seeking his disqualification on account of defection. Though Yadav had already submitted a 200 page reply including annexures, Naidu has asked him to personally appear and has given “an opportunity to represent” his case and hear him in person before come to a decision.

Sources said that some senior Congress leaders had in private suggested to the Chairman that he refer the complaint to the Committee on Ethics for a preliminary inquiry, but Naidu had remained non-committal. The Chairman seemed set to adjudicate it straightaway on the basis of the material placed before him and final arguments. The committee route has been bypassed because it was ddelt that there was nothing to investigate as in a case corruption or unethical conduct. The JD(U) rift was public and Yadav’s action had to be weighed in light of relevant rules.