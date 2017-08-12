Sharad Yadav faction is real JD-U, Nitish Kumar one is Bharatiya JD-U, says Ali Anwar

Ansari said the faction led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become a “Sarkari JD-U”. “There is no question of leaving the party (JD-U). (Image: PTI)

Janata Dal-United rebel MP Ali Anwar Ansari, who was suspended from the parliamentary party for taking part in a meeting of opposition parties, on Saturday said the Sharad Yadav-led faction is the “real JD-U” and there was no question of leaving the party. Ansari said the faction led by Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has become a “Sarkari JD-U”. “There is no question of leaving the party (JD-U). We founded the party. Sharad Yadav-led faction is the real JD-U while the other one has become a ‘Sarkari JD-U’ and Bharatiya JD-(U),” Ansari said while briefing the mediapersons. “We are the real one as we are still with the principles of the JD-U, but they have changed and become BJD-U,” he added, in a jibe at the Nitish Kumar faction which has sided with the BJP to form government in Bihar.

He added that this was not personal fight against Nitish Kumar but a fight of principles and to save democracy and brotherhood. “Yesterday (Friday) they suspended me from the parliamentary party. Today (Saturday), they removed Sharad Yadav, who was the founding member of JD-U, from the leadership of the parliamentary party. We are not going to get cowed down by such threats. We will fight till the end and go to the masses,” said Ansari.

“We will start a Jan Andolan (mass movement),” he added. “We have the support of activists, students and other social leaders. We will go to different universities across the country. We will go among Dalits and will make efforts to save democracy, the Constitution and the social fabric of the country.” He said that they will now decide whether to attend the JD-U’s National Council meeting on August 19.