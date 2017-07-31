Sharad Yadav deeply pained by Nitish Kumar decision to embrace BJP in Bihar, likely to voice dissent soon

Yadav, who has backing of ten JDU members in Rajya Sabha, is all set to voice his disagreement over the same in a couple of days. (Image: PTI)

Days after Nitish Kumar stepped out of the grand alliance and joined forces with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) to form government in the state, it is been said that senior Janata Dal United leader Sharad Yadav is upset with CM’s move. Yadav, who has backing of ten JDU members in Rajya Sabha, is all set to voice his disagreement over the same in a couple of days. Earlier two members Ali Anwar Ansari and M P Veerendra Kumar have already expressed their disagreement over Kumar’s switching ties.Yadav was replace as JDU president after Kumar resigned from the top post in October last year. As per Indian Express sources, Yadav is totally against the decision to align with the BJP. Kumar had resigned as chief minister on July 26, and taken oath with the BJP as ally the following morning. He won a trust vote in the Bihar assembly on July 29.

However, the JDU president is yet to speak publicly on the developments in Bihar and has been reportedly meeting various party and opposition leaders from states like Gujarat, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh. The report also states that Yadav have told leaders that he is deeply pained by the decision of Bihar CM especially at a time when Opposition unity was needed the most. Yadav has met leaders including D Raja from CPI, RLD chief Ajit Singh, Ghulam Nabi Azad from Congress and CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury.

Even Yadav spoke to Mulayam Singh Yadav and former UP chief minister Akhilesh Yadav over the phone. SP Rajya Sabha member Naresh Agrawal is expected to meet Yadav soon.

Even the BJP camp is reportedly trying to lure Yadav and is learnt to be willing to offer a cabinet berth to him. Some prominent BJP members met him on Sunday, the report added further. JDU has a considerable amount of presence in Bihar and entire lot of JD(U) MLAs in Bihar voted for Kumar in the trust vote. Indian Express also stated that the Bihar CM had spoken to Yadav after July 26, but failed to convince him.

Meanwhile, JDU general secretary K C Tyagi has informed that the party national executive meet in Patna next month would provide a chance to all leaders to express their views. Speaking to the paper he said, “Sharadji is the founder president of JD(U). He is the most senior leader of the party. He has been invited with utmost respect to attend the event.” Sources also say that even Yadav is likely to attend the meeting on August 19 to express his reservations on the development.

Sources close to Nitish Kumar informed that Yadav not planning to do anything that damages or break the party. Another source said party representatives from 20 states would write a letter addressed to both Yadav and Kumar.