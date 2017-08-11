Sharad Yadav attacks Nitish Kumar: 5 barbs he took on BJP-JDU alliance in Bihar

The gloves are off as Janata Dal (United) stalwart Sharad Yadav has begun a three-day tour of Bihar with his sharpest attack yet on party boss Nitish Kumar. (Express Photo)

The gloves are off as Janata Dal (United) stalwart Sharad Yadav has begun a three-day tour of Bihar with his sharpest attack yet on party boss Nitish Kumar. As per PTI, Yadav is on the three-day tour to hold “direct dialogue” with the people. The former JD(U) chief has expressed his unhappiness over Nitish joining hands with BJP. In a scathing attack on party chief, Yadav dubbed Kumar’s decision as “betrayal of the mandate”.

Here are 5 most scathing barbs Yadav took on Nitish:

1) Trust of 11 crore people of Bihar broken

“The trust of 11 crore people who gave the mandate to form the grand alliance government in Bihar was broken,” Yadav was quoted as saying by Press Trust of India.

2) Hurt by breach of agreement with RJD, Congress

“The agreement of ‘Mahagathbandhan’ (grand alliance) was for five years which was broken…I am hurt by this. I continue to stand for the ‘Mahagathbandhan’,” Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI. “I still stand with Mahagathbandhan (Grand Alliance) that was given a mandate by 11 crore people in Bihar in the 2015 assembly polls to rule for five years,” Yadav was quoted as saying by IANS.

3) Manifestos of rival groups mingled

“It’s for the first time in the history of the country that the two manifestos of rival groupings have mingled,” Yadav was quoted as saying by PTI.

4) “Original JDU” is with me

Hinting at a possible split, Yadav said that there are two JD(U)s. At a function at Sonepur, Yadav said, “Sarkari JD(U) is with Nitish Kumar while the original party is with me. The original JD(U) in association with secular forces would form a government after next general election.”

5) It’s my responsibility to maintain grand alliance

“I was one of those who asked the people to vote for the Grand Alliance. I consider it a responsibility to maintain my stand. The people are hurt by recent happenings,” Yadav said, as per Hindustan Times.