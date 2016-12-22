Sharad Pawar to share dais with PM Narendra Modi at Pune Metro rail event

He said that BJP had to back down after his party announced that it would hold a separate event a day before the PM is scheduled to lay the foundation stone. (Source: PTI)

A day after NCP warned of holding a separate event for the launch of Pune Metro Rail project, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis assured that NCP chief Sharad Pawar would share the dais with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is scheduled to lay its foundation stone on December 24.

With no assurance from the BJP-led state government on inviting Sharad Pawar to the ceremony, the NCP, which leads the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), had yesterday announced that it would hold a separate function on December 23, along with the MNS, Shiv Sena and Congress.

“Chief Minister Devendra Fadanvis mediated and Pawar saheb’s name was printed on the invitation card. We were assured that Pawar saheb would share the dais with Modiji on December 24 and will address the gathering. Hence, we decided to cancel our ceremony that we had planned to hold on December 23,” city Mayor and NCP leader Prashant Jagtap said.

Yesterday, accusing the BJP of taking credit of the Pune Metro Rail Project, Jagtap had said, “The project was passed keeping the civic elections in mind, but we welcomed the decision. We also welcome that Modiji would inaugurate the project. However, it was Pawar saheb, who pushed the Pune Metro Rail Project during the UPA government and because of his efforts the proposal was expedited.

He had also accused BJP for not taking both municipal corporations (Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad) into confidence while organising the event.

Meanwhile, accusing the NCP of changing its stand, Congress said it would hold a separate event for the launch of Metro project on Friday, a day before the PM’s event.

“We were fine with Sharad Pawar inaugurating the project, but now since the NCP has changed its stand, Congress has decided to launch the project on December 23,” former city unit chief of Congress, Abhay Chhajed, said.

He said senior leaders of the party would come to inaugurate the project.