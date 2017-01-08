Shanti Niketan Cooperative Group Housing Society case: FIR logged against 4 Gurugram builders

In a recent case of alleged forgery, Gurgaon police registered an FIR against four builders, including a prominent hotelier, for allegedly cheating in the name of building a housing society. (Source: ANI)

In a recent case of alleged forgery, Gurgaon police registered an FIR against four builders, including a prominent hotelier, for allegedly cheating in the name of building a housing society. Accused Mangal Sen Mittal, proprietor of Ramada hotel, and three others and have been booked under Indian Penal Court sections 420, 120B, 467 and 471 at Sushant Lok police station in Gurugram.

As per the FIR registered by police, Mangal, along with three other accused Arun Sharma, Anil Sharma and Gajendra Kumar, formed a fake housing society named ‘Shanti Niketan Cooperative Group Housing Society’ in 2009 in Sector 52, Gurugram (then Gurgaon). The accused have cheated 98 members of the housing society from whom they took Rs 40 crore till 2011 under commitment of providing residential flats.

Talking about the same, P L Saini, a complainant said, “They were making continuous promises, but not provided us flats. Ultimately, we have registered complaint on the Chief Minister window and it has recommended Gurgaon police to register criminal FIR against them.”

Another complainant said, “I have spent all my life’s earnings to buy a house and even after 8 years I am yet to get possession”.

When contacted, ACP DLF Harendra Kumar said that after recommendation of the chief minister’s grievance cell, the case was transferred to the Economic Offense Wing (EOW) which found that the complainants’ claims were ostensibly true.

“We have registered an FIR under relevant IPC sections of cheating and forgery and investigating the matter. The accused will be put behind the bars soon,” the ACP said further.