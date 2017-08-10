Shankarsinh Vaghela makes explosive charges against top Congress leadership, alleges conspiracy in Ahmed Patel Rajya Sabha win

He added that if Election Commission is “non-prejudiced” then it will come to a different conclusion and see what actually happened at the time of the election. (IE)

Shankarsinh Vaghela who was expelled from the Congress on Wednesday hit out at party’s top brass and accused it of orchestrating a conspiracy for Ahmed Patel’s Rajya Sabha victory. “Ahmed Patel has not won with 43 votes. Congress may celebrate, but it’s clear that there was a conspiracy to make Patel ji win,” Vaghela said. He added that if Election Commission is “non-prejudiced” then it will come to a different conclusion and see what actually happened at the time of the election. Vaghela also trained guns at Gujarat Congress chief Ashok Gehlot. “Ashok Gehlot said I was acting under CBI pressure, I told him that I won’t vote till Ahmed Patel apologizes for this comment,” Vaghela said.

He also took a jibe at Patel. “I congratulate Ahmed bhai, acche sober aadmi hain, inka hisaab Dilli wale karna chahte the lekin ye jeet gaye (I wan’t to congratulate Ahmed bhai, he is a good man, people from Delhi wanted to take him to the task, but he won),” Vaghela added. He further slammed Congress for having double standards. “What kind of conscience Congress talks about. Did they forget that Indira Gandhi had asked lawmakers to vote on call of conscience for V V Giri,” Vaghela added.

This is a developing story