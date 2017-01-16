Shaktikanta Das’s Amazon outrage goes viral, Twitteratis question bureaucracy

While some applauded Das for his stand against Amazon, many others said that this was a case of public threatening and should not have occurred in a republic. (PTI)

Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das lost his cool on Sunday when he went on Twitter to issue a warning to the e-commerce portal, Amazon following the controversies generated when it put up for sale doormats, sneakers and flip-flops with the images of Indian flag and Mahatma Gandhi on its US and Canada websites. The DEA Secretary had said, “Amazon, better behave. It should desist from being flippant about Indian symbols and icons.” He has also warned the online retailer saying that the indifference caused due to such disrespectful acts will be at company’s own peril. In his series of tweets, Das had expressed his grief towards the entire fiasco. In a third tweet, he mentioned that India will remain committed to economic reforms, ease of doing business and open trade. But sometimes he admitted to getting touchy when country’s icons were involved. The Seattle-based online marketplace, with such marketing stunts, had irked an unprecedented controversy that has raised a furore across the nation.

Meanwhile, such outburst, first by External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and now the Economic Affairs Secretary in the most unbureaucratic manner sparked something on Twitterati, who used the occasion to shame, laud and express their anger over such behaviour of these officials. While some applauded Das for his stand against Amazon, many others said that this was a case of public threatening and should not have occurred in a republic.

@ndtv @DasShaktikanta Top Bureaucrat, okay! But that does not snatch away his fundamental right as a Citizen of India. hats off to you, Sir! — Bankim Mazumdar (@Bankim1555) January 16, 2017

@DasShaktikanta we are not a banana republic – please reflect the highest level of class, dignity and maturity in public office — NuancedChatter (@balancedlogic) January 16, 2017

@DasShaktikanta Sir, rebuke those who insult Mahatma too — cherypick (@cherypick) January 16, 2017

@DasShaktikanta so when did govt officials started issuing public threats? — Smile (@DentWoods) January 16, 2017

Thanks to @DasShaktikanta for inspiring twitter to coin a new term #Bhakthocrat 🙂@sanjayuvacha — Bhakth Repair Works (@SanghiRepairWor) January 16, 2017

Earlier, as a follow up to the matter regarding the sale of doormats with the Indian flag on Amazon, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) has asked Indian Ambassador in Washington, Navtej Sarna, to convey to Amazon that should respect Indian sensitivities and sentiments. Although, the outburst did show results as within a span of one day and the vice-president and country head of Amazon wrote to her expressing regret and indicating that the item had been pulled from the website, it is still questionable if the manner in which this demand was carried out maintained the dignity of the respectable offices.