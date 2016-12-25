Shah Rukh Khan to be conferred honorary doctorate by Hyderabad-based varsity

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Urdu aficionado and founder of Rekhta Foundation Rajiv Saraf would be given ‘honorius causa’ for their contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture, a release from the varsity said. (PTI)

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is slated to be conferred with honorary doctorate by the city-based Maulana Azad National Urdu University tomorrow.

President Pranab Mukherjee would be the chief guest at the sixth convocation of the university where nearly 48,000 students will be awarded degrees.

Telangana and Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan would be the guest of honour at the event to be presided over by the varsity’s Chancellor, Zafar Younus Sareshwala.

Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Mohammad Mahmood Ali will be the other guest of honour.

Along with Shah Rukh Khan, Urdu aficionado and founder of Rekhta Foundation Rajiv Saraf would be given ‘honorius causa’ for their contribution in the promotion of Urdu language and culture, a release from the varsity said.

The university was established here in 1998.

About 2,885 graduates and postgraduates and 276 M.Phil and PhD scholars from various disciplines in regular courses will be awarded the degrees. Besides, 44,235 graduates and post graduates under the distance mode of learning would also be given degrees in absentia, the release added.