Shah Rukh Khan Raees Promotion death: Why private events using public machinery should be banned/regularised

Farid Khan Pathan, a person among 15,000 who thronged Vadodara Railway Station for a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan, lost his life in an unfortunate incident. People were so quick to blame Shah Rukh Khan. Indian intellect, in an knee-jerk reaction, perceived the situation like this – A film star, with a purpose to promote his movie goes to a railway station a place of high public importance, paralyses public machinery, creates ruckus for making headlines, and ultimately causes death to a person – Let’s teach him a lesson. period.

While the tragic death of Fareed is at fulcrum of the entire row, people are almost apathetic about other fall-outs of such events. While it was reported that a crowd of at least 15,000 was present at Vadodara railway station, the fact, that the genuine passengers at the thickly-crowded Vadodara Railway station would have been highly troubled by SRK’s gimmick, went unquestioned. With that, the event also saw high-deployment of police personnel, otherwise supposed to present at their respected posts.

It can’t be denied that passengers at railway station, who had nothing to do with SRK’s Raees, must have faced hurdles from actor’s promotional event. Same chaos were seen at all the stations visited by SRK. Sadly, every station where the actor visited saw similar scenes,

For example, see this video of Surat station, posted by SRK himself. Scores of people with their cellphones in hands were pushing and shoving each other for a glimpse of the Don actor. While this scene can be a bliss for actor’s fans, the hazards of such a crowd at an Indian railway platform, is something we all are aware of.

See the video:

Thank u Gujarat. This is so beautiful. Thanks for waiting for Raees Surat.

— Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

From Valsad, again SRK thanks, but forgets to ask people to stay safe.

All lights and love in Valsad. Thank u for welcoming team Raees. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 23, 2017

However, blaming SRK or even the Raees promotions team for what happened, would serve a little or no purpose. This is not the first such incident.We remember how in 2013, Arvind Kejriwal after winning Delhi elections went on board a metro, 'to set an example' for other politicians. While Kejriwal supporters would always argue that law permits him to do so, they can never deny that his act was resulted in halting of entire metroline for hours.

Same way, in 2014 Gudia rape case, politicians along with their supporters, had thronged Delhi's Safdurjung hospital, causing chaos and putting hundreds of lives at stake.

Causing immense trouble for the daily commuters. We remember how in 2002, Sixteen (16) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) workers were killed, while 63 were injured in a stampede at Charbagh Railway station.

It's impractical to expect crowd going so matured and not indulging in pushing and shovings. Same way, it's impractical to expect private businesses or even politicians to stop promoting their products flouting norms. Also, the police and entire system can't solely be responsible for 'negligence' as many are claiming. Either we blame all, or none.

It's high time either government or judiciary should intervene and issue norms for promotions/protests/mass movements at the places of high public importance.