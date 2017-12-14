Shah Rukh Khan gets appreciation note from Nirmala Sitharaman

Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (file photo)

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan was happy to receive an appreciation note from Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who lauded his effort in supporting the Armed Forces Flag Day awareness campaign. Shah Rukh shared on his social media a snapshot of the note, which read: “We would like to express our heartfelt gratitude to you for supporting the Armed Forces Flag Day awareness campaign and spreading the message to your widespread audience. Thank you best of luck for the future.” The actor captioned it: “Thank you Ma’am for the opportunity. This is the least we can do for our Armed Forces. Will convey your message to the whole team. Jai Hind.”

Shah Rukh, along with his team, had not only spoken about the sacrifices made by soldiers, but also the contribution of the armed forces in the well-being of the country. The actor had earlier this month expressed his support by sharing a picture of his team and himself standing together and paying their respect to the Armed Forces. “Our soldiers give their tomorrow for our today. They deserve our respect and gratitude,” he had posted.