On government priority: Shadow intelligence officers for top Maoist in Chattisgarh

In the review meeting conducted by the Home Ministry under Union Minister Rajnath Singh, two crucial points came up, first the recent Maoist attacks in Chattisgarh which proves a point that it is one of the weakest links in the Centre’s anti-Maoist strategy. Second, the current situation needs the “shadow intelligence officers” to be deployed just like it has been done for the militants of Kashmir. The review of the 10 Maoist violence-affected states was done almost 4 months after the attack in which 25 CRPF personnel had lost their lives in Chattisgarh.

On May 8, officials said that they had a discussion with the Chief Ministers of the 10 states. Senior security advisor K Vijay Kumar held eight meetings of which, six with officers from Chattisgarh and one each with officers of Bihar and Jharkhand.

Indian Express reported provisions have been made by all the Maoist affected states for one-third of all opening parties to comprise state police personnel with the exception of Chattisgarh. After the meeting on Friday, Singh has asked the forces to develop intelligence on top Maoist leaders including CPI(Maoist) general secretary Muppala Lakshman Rao.

An official said that discussions were made on deputing shadow intelligence officers similar to that of Kashmir, since it was the “human intel” which helped the recent killing of Lashkar-e-Toiba commander Abu Dujana. Areas like tri-junction of Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Karnataka were seeing the presence of Maoists and these discussions too were a part of the meeting, the official added. Rajnath Singh had urged the security forces to push the operations further so that the Maoists are unable to establish new bases.

The review was attended by MoS (Home) Hansraj Ahir, OSD in the ministry Rajiv Gauba and other senior officials. Singh stressed on the concept ‘SAMADHAN’ and said it was the new doctrine for the use in security operations where ”S for Smart leadership, A for Aggressive strategy, M for Motivation and training, A for Actionable intelligence, D for Dashboard-based key result areas and key performance indicators, H for Harnessing technology, A for Action plan for each theatre and N for No access to financing.” The review meeting also discussed other developmental projects other than Maoist related problems.