Sexist row: BJP slams Vinay Katiyar, Sharad Yadav for outrageous comments

Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu has slammed the recent sexist remarks made by Sharad Yadav. The remarks are being condemned by various party leaders and activists for its sexist approach.

Venkaiah Naidu who too hails from Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP) said that the party does not approve of the comments made by Katiyar. “Any derogatory remark against anybody is not acceptable to the party. And what I learnt from the media about comments made by Vinay Katiyar ji and Sharad Yadav ji… they are not acceptable to us. Neither the party nor the government supports them, I hope these two seniors withdraw their comments,” he said while speaking to media.

“Honour of vote is bigger and important than honour of daughter. If daughter’s honour is compromised, it only affects the village or community but if the vote’s honour is compromised, it impacts the entire nation,” Yadav said. The former National President of JD (U) was addressing a public gathering on 24 January in Bihar’s capital, when he raised brows of many by quoting this controversial remark.

Following this incident, BJP’s Vinay Katiyar too gave a glimpse of his sexist mindset when he said Priyanka Gandhi being a star campaigner for Congress in Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will have no impact on his party’s fortunes as it has “more beautiful women star campaigners than her.”

Priyanka’s husband Robert Vadra attacked the BJP leader and demanded that Katiyar should publicly apologise for his”misogynist” and atrocious” remarks.