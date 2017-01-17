Severe cold shuts Kashmir University for 10 days

A clear sky has induced the biting cold condition in both the valley and the Ladakh region as they reel under a severe cold wave. (PTI)

Intense cold and extremely slippery road conditions prompted the Kashmir University on Tuesday to postpone the day’s scheduled exams and suspend classes for the next 10 days, an official said.

Following a day’s relief, the intense cold wave returned as night temperatures throughout the Kashmir Valley dropped below the freezing point, the Met data showed.

A clear sky has induced the biting cold condition in both the valley and the Ladakh region as they reel under a severe cold wave, a Met department official told IANS.

The minimum temperature dropped to minus 1.9 degrees Celsius in Srinagar while it was minus 12.0 and minus 10.2 in Pahalgam and Gulmarg, respectively. In the Ladakh region, Leh recorded a minus 13.7 while Kargil recorded minus 10.8 degrees Celsius as the night’s lowest temperature.

Jammu city was at 5.8, Katra 5.4, Batote minus 1.4, Banihal minus 6.6 and Bhaderwah was at minus 5.0 degrees Celsius, the official added. The Kashmir University, which had earlier decided to keep the classes on to compensate for the time lost due to the over five-month long summer unrest in 2016, was forced to shut doors.

The weather office has predicted moderate rain and snow at many places in Jammu and Kashmir till Wednesday.