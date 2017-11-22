Severe cold grips Kashmir, Leh coldest at minus 11.4 degrees

Night temperatures throughout the valley dropped below freezing point on Wednesday as Srinagar witnessed its coldest night of the season at minus two degrees Celsius. (Image: Reuters)

Night temperatures throughout the valley dropped below freezing point on Wednesday as Srinagar witnessed its coldest night of the season at minus two degrees Celsius. Partially cloudy sky has been forecast in Jammu and Kashmir till Thursday. “Leh town was the coldest in the state today as the minimum temperature was minus 11.4 degrees Celsius. Kargil town recorded minus 6.2 as the lowest night temperature,” a Met department official said. Pahalgam recording minus 4.5 and Gulmarg minus five as the minimum temperature. In the Jammu region, the minimum temperature in Jammu city was 8.5, in Katra 9.4, in Bannihal 5.6, in Batote 4.7 and in Bhaderwah 1.6, the Met official said.