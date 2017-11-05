Severe action will taken against BJYM leader Gowhar Ahmed’s killers: Kirren Rijiju

Kirren Rijiju assured Poonam Mahajan that the murderers of Gowher Ahmed won’t be spared. (PTI)

Union minister Kirren Rijiju has assured Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha chief Poonam Mahajan of severe action against the killers of Gowhar Ahmed, the BJYM’s district president in Shopian in Kashmir, saying that the guilty won’t be spared.

The BJYM, in a statement, termed the attack on the youth leader “cowardly” and said that terrorists cannot stop the youth of Kashmir from choosing prosperity and development over hatred and terror.

It said that Mahajan had spoken to Ahmed’s family and expressed solidarity on behalf of the BJP and its youth wing, the BJYM.

She met Rijiju, the minister of state for home affairs who assured the security of BJYM activists and leaders in the state.

“The minister also assured Poonam Mahajan that the murderers of Gowher Ahmed won’t be spared and would be dealt most severely”, the statement said.

Ahmed,a resident of Bongam area in Shopian, was found murdered with his throat slit in Kiloora region of South Kashmir on November 2.