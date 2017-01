As many as 26 trains were delayed, 6 rescheduled and 1 cancelled due to the intense fog engulfing the national capital. (PTI)

As many as 26 trains were delayed, 6 rescheduled and 1 cancelled due to the intense fog engulfing the national capital. As dense fog continues to engulf northern India, train and flight services are facing disruption since more than a month.

You May Also Like To Watch This:

The minimum temperature has touched below three degree Celsius at various places. The temperature of the capital fell down to 11°C.