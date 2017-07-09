Several issues of mutual interests were discussed: Diplomats on G20 meet

”Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed for a debate in dealing with forced migration and pressed for a comprehensive and cooperative policy framework to distinguish legal migration.”(Twitter)

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked for a comprehensive and cooperative policy framework to distinguish legal migration at the G-20 meet, the diplomats of the country expressed interest, stating that India is serious about getting an impact as several issues of mutual interests were discussed. Speaking to ANI, former diplomat, N.N Jha said, “The G-20 meet on India’s Partnership with Africa was a successful one and it’s nice to know that India is serious about getting an impact on several issues of mutual interests. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed for a debate in dealing with forced migration and pressed for a comprehensive and cooperative policy framework to distinguish legal migration.”

Yesterday, Prime Minister Modi addressed a session at the G-20 meet on India’s Partnership with Africa, stating that the meet must walk the talk to facilitate technological and financial infusion in Africa. Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Gopal Baglay took to his Twitter account to detail about the Prime Minister’s meet. “PM at session 3 on P’ship w/ Africa, Migration& Health says #G20 must walk the talk to facilitate tech & financial infusion in Africa (sic),” Baglaytweeted.

During the session, the Prime Minister also promoted Yoga as India’s new health policy against emerging challenge of Anti-Microbial Resistance. Earlier today, Prime Minister Modi held bilateral talks with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni of Italy on the sidelines of the G-20 summit and talked about several issues of mutual interests and cooperation. The Indian Prime Minister also met with his British counterpart Theresa May on the sidelines of the Summit, urging for a greater cooperation for extradition of absconding Indian economic offenders.

Baglay tweeted, “PM @narendramodi meets UK PM @theresa_may on sidelines of #G20. Asks for UK’s cooprn for return of escaped Indian economic offenders (sic).” On Friday, the first day of the summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met top leaders of the world- including U.S. President Donald Trump, his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, and also with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On Day 1, counter-terrorism and its funding dominated the discussions amongst the leaders of the world’s 20 largest economies at the G-20 Summit in Germany. On Friday, Prime Minister Modi had a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Japan Shinzo Abe and also with his Canadian counterpart Justin Trudeau.