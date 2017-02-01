Seven dead as building collapses in Kanpur, many trapped; allegedly belongs to Samajwadi Party leader Mahtab Alam

In a shocking incident in Kanpur’s Jajmau, at least 7 labourers were killed. (ANI)

In a shocking incident in Kanpur’s Jajmau, at least 7 labourers were killed, some 12 others were injured and some 29-30 people were still trapped after an under-construction building collapsed today, according to Kanpur DM Kaushal Raj. “Hospitals are on high alert,” he added. As per locals, the collapsed building belongs to Samajwadi Party leader Mahtab Alam but no official has confirmed this.

The tragedy occurred in the Kanpur Development Authority colony in the afternoon, when top floors of the 7-storey under-construction building started collapsing, Modak said.

You may also like to watch this video:

So far, seven bodies have been recovered and around a dozen injured have been sent to hospital, he said.

Expressing his concern, Home Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to post his condolences: “Spoke to DG NDRF regarding the news of an under construction building collapse in Kanpur. Two teams are rushing to the spot for rescue ops”.

Rescue work underway at Kanpur’s Jajmua, where a building collapse claimed 5 lives pic.twitter.com/KsJlwFMLRF — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) February 1, 2017

“I offer my condolences to those who lost their loved ones in Kanpur building collapse. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured,” he added.

Armymen as well as senior administrative officials have been pressed into the operation. According to the DIG, the exact number of dead and injured could be ascertained only after sometime as many more are fear trapped under the rubble.

(With PTI inputs)