Setback to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah! Centre says no precedent of granting separate flag to states

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah had unveiled the proposed state’s official flag ‘Naada Dwaja’ on Thursday. He had said that his government would send the proposal for Centre’s approval. The flag unveiled by the CM is in hues of yellow, white and red, and at its centre, it has the state’s emblem ‘Gandaberunda’, a two-headed mythological bird. However, referring the Constitution of India that does not provide for or against it, a government official said that there is no precedent of any state in India having a separate flag, except Jammu and Kashmir which enjoys a special status under Article 370 of the Constitution.

The official said that there is no mention of any other flag in the Flag Code of India and the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act, but it only refers to the tricolour. It is because of Article 370 of the Constitution, under which Jammu and Kashmir enjoys a special status and has a separate flag for it. The official added by saying that India as a nation has only one flag. If tomorrow some states or some districts or some villages start seeking separate flags, there will be chaos in the country.

While another minister said we are one nation, one flag and legally there is no provision either for providing or prohibiting a separate flag for any state. Meanwhile, a Home Ministry spokesperson was quoted as saying that the ministry has yet not received any such proposal from the Karnataka government. The spokesperson indicated that it is premature to say anything on the subject.

After chairing a meeting of pro-Kannada organisations, activists and literary personalities, Siddaramaiah unveiled the flag on Thursday. It was reported that the decision and the designed of the flag was unanimously approved by all. The CM said that it was decided to have a flag for the state as a symbol of pride of Kannada speaking people.