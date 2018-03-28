Setback for TTV Dinakaran as SC bars AMMK from using ‘pressure cooker’ as party symbol, stays Delhi HC order

It should be noted that Dinakaran had won the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll, held last December, as an independent candidate on the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol.

The Supreme Court today stayed the Delhi High Court order directing the Election Commission of India (ECI) to allot the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol to the sidelined AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran who recently floated a new party ‘Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam’. The court ruled that Dinakaran’s party can’t be allowed to use the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol till the next hearing in the case. It also directed the Division Bench of the Delhi High Court to decide the main case on the ‘two leaves’ symbol by April.

It should be noted that Dinakaran had won the RK Nagar Assembly bypoll, held last December, as an independent candidate on the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol. RK Nagar Assembly seat was held by Jayalalithaa who passed away on December 5, 2016. Earlier this month, while launching his own political party, Dinakaran had said that the party will use the ‘pressure cooker’ symbol till the final verdict in the ‘two leaves’ symbol case.

The SC’s order came while hearing a plea filed by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy and his deputy O Panneerselvam.

After Jayalalithaa’s demise in December 2016, a political turmoil had erupted in Tamil Nadu. The ruling party was divided into two factions, one by the late CM’s confidant VK Sasikala — who is now behind the bars in connection with the DA case, and second by Jayalalithaa’s trusted man OPS. The matter reached the ECI which decided to freeze the party symbol. However, it later allowed the EPS faction to use the party’s ‘two leaves’ symbol after he submitted that he has the majority.